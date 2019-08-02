<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola has dismissed a case filed by Adamu Mustapha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of former Speaker Kabiru Mijinyawa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal, headed by Justice Suleiman Akanbi, giving its judgment on the petition on Thursday, declared that the petition was dismissed because it lacked merit.

Delivering judgment, the tribunal chairman said the petitioner also failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Akanbi said the petitioner could not prove the case of over voting and noncompliance as well as irregularities during the March 2019 general election.

The Counsel to the Respondent, Mr Tosin Alawode, said the judgment delivered was in order, as the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

He advised the petitioner to go to the appellate court if not satisfied with the judgment.

Also, the APC Legal Adviser in Adamawa, Mr Shagnah Pwamaddi, expressed appreciation with the judgment delivered.

He said: “This shows that the member representing Yola South Constituency, Kabiru Mijinyawa, was duly elected by his people to represent them at the state assembly.

Also reacting to the judgment, Mr Sunday Wuriga, the Counsel to the petitioner, said that he would review and discuss the judgment with his client before they decide on what action to take.

Mijinyawa is currently the member representing Yola South Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly.