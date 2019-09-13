<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Uche Nwosu, the candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the last governorship election in Imo State, has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to shelve their plan of heading to the Supreme Court in the wake of their loss at the election petition tribunal on Wednesday.

Nwosu, in his reaction to the judgment, said the ruling was unambiguous and that seeking a review at the Supreme Court would be effort in futility.

The five-member panel of the presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday and in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and rules in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwosu said the former vice president should not bother going to the apex court, as all the motions brought before the tribunal were dismissed.

The AA governorship candidate, who supported President Buhari in the February 23 presidential election, said what everybody should do now was to join hands with him to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

In a telephone interview, he said: “If l am to advice, l will say the PDP and its presidential candidate should not go to Supreme Court because there is a judgment you see and you just let go and support the president so that Nigeria will move forward.

“The best thing PDP would do is to allow President Buhari to continue undistracted so he can deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“You can see clearly that the judgment has shown that President Buhari won the 2019 presidential election clearly.”