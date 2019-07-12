<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An ad-hoc official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Olufemi Ogunrinde, has said he transmitted results of the 2019 presidential election to a server of the Commission.

Ogunrinde made the disclosure while being cross-examined by Muiz Banire, counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The witness informed the tribunal that the results were transmitted through the smart card readers.

“All I know is that the presiding officer brought the form EC8C and I put in the information on the smart card reader which I transmitted to the server,” he said.

On if he had seen the server, the INEC ad-hoc official said no, but was told about its existence by the Commission’s official.

The 2019 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate is challenging the authenticity of the last election which saw President Muhammadu Buhari emerging winner.