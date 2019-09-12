<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano, on Wednesday struck out the petition by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, representing Ajingi/Gaya Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Ajoke Adepoju held that the petitioner, Usman Mahmud Adamu, failed to prove the allegations on corrupt practices, over-voting and allocation of votes to non-participating parties, filed against the respondents.

The petition was dismissed on the grounds that the Petitioner did not give sufficient evidence to warrant the appeal to dismiss the APC’s prayers.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Rabiu Sadiq, said, “our prayers is for the Tribunal to annul the election of Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency because some political parties that were not on the ballot paper were ascribed with some votes, as reflected on the result sheet, which is their main ground.

“We may head to the Court of Appeal after consultations, with our client.”

In his responsed after the judgement Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya said feel so indebted to Allah and peoples of my constituency for their support and prayers throughout the case in National and State House of Assembly Tribunal sitting in Kano and For the electoral victory at the tribunal have clearly affirmed my acceptance by the electorate in my constituency.

The tribunal victory is a pointer to the fact that the judiciary still remained a truly independent arm that consolidating our democracy and raising the hope of the common man. To My lawyers were able to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt and we were more than pleased with the outcome. Thanked and appreciates my party, my legal team led by Nuraini, and constituents for their support and prayers.

In related development, Gaya local government APC loyalist has applauded the Nigerian Judiciary, especially members of the Election Petition Tribunal, for doing their job without fear or favour and also a pointer that the judiciary still remain a truly independent arm that consolidating our democracy and raising the hope of the common man, saying we are more than pleased with the outcome as the the judgement at the tribunal have clearly affirmed his acceptance by the electorate in the constituency.

He also called on him to leave to the expectations of the electorate in bringing more developmental projects in ttbe constituency that have direct bearing to peoples well being.