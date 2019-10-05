<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coalition of Sokoto Youths Association has rejected the judgment of the state governorship election tribunal delivered in Abuja.

A statement by the Coordinator of the group, Abulrahaman Umar Aliyu, said the tribunal acted in utter conflict with the wordings and spirit of extant laws.

The statement reads: “We received with greatest shock and bewilderment, the judgment of the Sokoto State Governorship Election Tribunal delivered on October 2, 2019, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The said Tribunal as birthed under Part B of the Sixth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended 2011) acted in utter conflict with the wordings and spirit of the extant laws by misdirecting itself where it affirmed the most heavily rigged gubernatorial election known to history.

Despite the incontrovertible oral and documentary evidence presented before the Tribunal in proof of over-voting and substantial non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and the 2019 election guidelines, the Tribunal turned blind and went ahead to deliberately misdirect itself.

“ Instead of doing justice to parties in accordance with the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill will, the tribunal while delivering judgment took both the lawyers and members of the gallery on a marathon wild goose chase of over eight hours which left the general public with the impression that justice was not seen to have been done. Most disappointing is that, both the conventional and new media have published the verdict of the Tribunal hours before final judgment is pronounced.

“As good citizens of Nigeria and proud indigenes of Sokoto State, we remain committed to the course of peace, progress and development of our dear state and nation as a whole. We are, and will forever remain law-abiding citizens who are always passionate about ensuring respect for the rule of law and constituted authority.

“On this premise, we are here today to express our worries, concerns and dissatisfaction over the total partiality in the decision of the Sokoto State Governorship Election Tribunal judgment that has left the good people of Sokoto State wondering whether the judiciary in Nigeria is actually the last hope of the common man or a vehicle through which his mandate is stolen.

“We, on behalf ourselves and the teeming supporters of the APC, especially the Youth, categorically and unequivocally reject to judgement of the Sokoto State Governorship Election Tribunal in its entirety, and we urge our legal team to study the records painstakingly and file our notice of appeal in the shortest possible time.

“We also wish to seize this opportunity to call on our teeming youths and members of the APC in Sokoto State to eschew from any form of quarrel, violence or lawlessness as a result of the unfortunate outcome of the Governorship Election Tribunal. They should embrace peace and render fervent prayers for our success at the appellate courts.”