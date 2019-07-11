<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 21st petitioners’ witness, Jafaru Usman, who served as the Peoples Democratic Party’s local government collation agent for the February 23, 2019, presidential election in Zaria, Kaduna State, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, on Thursday, that results in his area were rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

But the witness, who is a lawyer, said he signed the Form EC8C, the local government area result sheets, not as authentication of what was contained in it but as a mere witness.

The petitioners are, by their petition filed before the Justice Mohammed Garba-led tribunal of five judges, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC at the poll.

Under cross-examination by Buhari’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Usman said the polling unit results contained in Forms EC8A ought to be transmitted to the ward result sheets, Forms EC8B, and then transmitted to Form EC8C, which is the local government result sheet, but that was not the case in his area.

“The correct results were not transmitted,” Usman said.

But when asked if he signed the Form EC8C, he said, “I signed in line with the provision of the Electoral Act.

“I signed it but I did not authenticate what was contained in it. I only signed as a witness in line with the Electoral Act.

“What I signed was not a contract.

“All those who were in attendance were required to sign in line with Electoral Act.”

Asked if any of those who perpetrated the rigging were convicted in court, he said, “I made complaints, they did nothing.”