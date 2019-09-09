<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Monday, sacked the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency, Lazarus Ogbe, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Tribunal, in turn, declared the All Progressives Congress candidate for Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency of the state, in the February 23rd National Assembly elections, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, as the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had, declared the PDP candidate in the election, Chief Ogbee as the winner of the election.