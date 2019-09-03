<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday nullified the election of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Gboko West State constituency area of Benue State, Terna Achii.

In the judgement read by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A.A Adeleye, the tribunal held that the PDP candidate did not win the election with a majority of the lawful votes cast

Justice Adeleye, however, ordered a fresh election in five polling units in the state constituency within the next 30 days from the date of judgment.

“In the final analysis, it is hereby declared that the second respondent was not elected by the majority of lawful votes cast

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is hereby ordered to announce a new date for fresh election in five polling units within 30 days from the date of this judgment.”

The candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Terhemba Chabo, had challenged the election of the PDP candidate, Terna Achii on the ground that the margin of win was less than the number of votes cancelled.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the PDP candidate winner of the Gboko West State Assembly election with 7880 votes against the APC candidate who polled 7570.

While the margin of win was 310, the tribunal discovered that 1921 votes were cancelled.