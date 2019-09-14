<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Saturday called on Abdulkabir Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) to join hands with him in taking the state to higher heights.

He spoke after the Governorship Election Tribunal dismissed Akinlade’s petition against his victory at the March 9 election.

Abiodun described the judgement by the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as the triumph of rule of law; victory for democracy and further validation of the mandate bestowed on him at the polls.

The Governor said he remained magnanimous in victory and extended, once again, a hand of fellowship to all opposition elements in the State and called on the opposition Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to forget about 2019 gubernatorial elections.

He advised that rather than dissipating energy and resources on litigation, they should either negotiate their return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where they were or start preparing for 2023 elections.

“Opposition strengthens democracy and I appreciate the fact that he went to the Tribunal in exercise of his constitutional rights. The Tribunal has validated the mandate freely given to us by the masses at the polls.

“The candidate and all members of APM and indeed members of other parties are free to join APC. Those who are still aggrieved should learn that democracy is about majority rule. The people have spoken and the Tribunal has validated their choice of me. Anybody who feels otherwise should start preparing for 2023,” he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

Abiodun thanked the people of Ogun State for their support and solidarity, promising that he would not take their mandate for granted as he would continue to work towards enhancing the people’s welfare, peace and prosperity of the State.

He thanked the judiciary for the painstaking efforts and fair and lucid judgement which has further strengthened the nation’s democracy and enriched the jurisprudence.

The governor eulogised his legal team led by Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) for their demonstration of depth, dedication and brilliance and applauded the support of the APC leadership in Ogun State for the solidarity, love and firm commitment to the course of justice.

He assured the people of his Administration’s commitment to providing a focused and on qualitative governance anchored on fairness, equity and inclusiveness.

The Tribunal in affirming Abiodun’s victory, declared that the petitioner “did not only failed, but also irredeemably failed to prove” his allegations of over voting and substantial noncompliance with the electoral act during the conduct of the March 9 gubernatorial polls in Ogun state:

Also, the allegation that Abiodun submitted false academic qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his sworn affidavit, was also resolved against the Petitioner by the Tribunal.

In this regard, the Tribunal held that the Petitioner “woefully failed” to prove that the respondent – Governor Abiodun, submitted false academic qualification in his INEC’s form.

And the Tribunal chairman, Justice Yusuf Halilu, then proceeded to hold that Akinlade’s allegation is “lazy, hollow, deficient and pedestrian,” adding further that ” no reasonable court or Tribunal of competent jurisdiction will entertain such.”

Justice Halilu, therefore, held that Akinlade’s petition “is destined to fail, failed and is hereby dismissed.”

He added that Abiodun was duly elected by virtue of scoring the highest number of valid votes cast by the voters and declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the Tribunal concur with it and has no reason whatsoever to tinker with the outcome of the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State.

In the said election, Abiodun garnered 241, 670 votes to floor Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, the then Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s preferred candidate; who scored 222,153 votes.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka came third, scoring over 110,400 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Buruji Kashamu, polled 70,290 votes.

The victory verdict at the Tribunal triggered massive jubilation and dancing at Isabo court and spread like wild fire to other parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.