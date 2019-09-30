<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday, October 2 for judgement.

The PDP and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as winner of the March 9 governorship election by INEC.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the APC Governorship candidate, in his counter-reaction, sought tribunal to dismiss the PDP’s petition claiming won the governorship election in the state.

The date for the judgement was communicated to parties through the secretary of the tribunal.

Recall that the Tribunal on Wednesday, September 18th reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

On Monday, the tribunal communicated to the parties on the fixed date for judgment.

One of the Lawyers in the case informed newsmen today of receiving notification from the tribunal of Wednesday, 2 October as fixed date for the judgment