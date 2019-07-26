<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have told the Rivers State governorship election tribunal that the March 9 election was conducted in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

The ward and local agents of the PDP said the election held in a peaceful atmosphere. They debunked allegationa by the ADP that the election was disrupted by violence.

Collation Agent for Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Chinyere Igwe, who is a member of the House of Representatives, said he didn’t notice any irregularities during the election.

He added that the election was conducted peacefully in line with the stipulated guidelines across Port Harcourt City council.

According to him, accreditation, election and collation of results were done peacefully and successfully. “Port Harcourt City council Collation Centre was at Elekahia Primary School. I was present at the collation centre and I witnessed the collation of results as the collation agent there. The result was announced by the electoral officer on March 10 about 12 noon. Elections went successful at the 20 wards of the council, and all due processes were followed, the results were announced accordingly, it was at the state level that collation were suspended and not the local government level, he said.

Dan Nsan, Ward 7 collation agent of the PDP for Andoni council, said he was present at the ward collation centre when results were collated by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He added that he witnessed the collation of unit and ward results into the forms EC8A and EC8B. “INEC officials were present at the polling units, they entered the units results at the form EC8A and also entered the ward result into the form EC8B. I was given my own copy of the results, but I have submitted them to my party,” he said.

Nsan added that he did not receive any report of malpractice or violence from agents as INEC officials were present at the polling units in Ward 7 and witnessed the processes.

Justice J. A. Orjiako adjourned till July 26 for continuation of defence by Governor Nyesom Wike who opened his defence yesterday.