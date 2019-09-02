<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Election petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, Monday upheld the election of Governor David Umahi, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

Peoples Democratic Movement PDM candidate in the election, Chief Ajah Agha, had petitioned the Tribunal on what he termed unlawful exclusion of his name in INEC ballot paper.

The sitting which took place at the state high court premises had Justice A.B. Abdulkarim presiding over it.

Delivering Judgement on the sitting which lasted for over three months on Monday, justice Abdukarim dismissed the petition by the PDM candidate for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgement, chairman of the Tribunal, dismissed the case, saying: “PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so.

“Your party sent name three days after closure of submission according to findings.

“Also your party did not organize primaries as to produce a candidate according to INECs guideline, therefore your petition lacks merit.”