The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has rejected move by the Hope Democratic Party (HPD) to effect some amendments to the petition it filed, challenging the outcome of the last presidential election won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In two rulings on Thursday, a five-man panel of the court was in unanimous in dismissing the two documents filed by HDP and its presidential candidate during the election, Ambrose Owuru.

In the first ruling, the court dismissed a motion filed by the petitioners on July 1, 2019, seeking to include more witnesses and effective some amendments to their witnesses’ statement on oath.

In the second ruling, the court held that the document titled: “notice to contend,” filed by the petitioners is not known to law.