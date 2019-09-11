<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As reactions continue across the country over the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Buhari’s home town of Daura in Katsina state broke into wild jubilation on the judgment.

Newsmen report that alo of activities were lined up by the residents of the ancient town to celebrate the victory.

President Buhari addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja.

Highlights of the activities conducted were car racing, motorcycle speed completion and singing and dancing from local entertainers within the eleven existing electoral wards of the area.

Alhaji Usman Ado, the APC zonal vice chairman in charge of Daura zone, has described the judgment as triumph for democracy and the rule of law.

He said the victory would enable the party to consolidate on the earlier gains so far recorded as well as improve tremendously on delivery of dividends of democracy.

Alhaji Abdulmanaf Muhammad, the northwest organising secretary of the ruling party expressed his gratefulness to God for the victory.

Also in Jalingo, the Coordinator, Buhari Support Organization in Taraba said that Buhari’s victory was the victory for development of the country.

“The victory of Buhari is exciting news for majority of Nigerians who want the continuation of good governance for a better tomorrow.

In Damaturu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the court verdict granting victory to Buhari against Atiku Abubakar was a reflection of the people’s mandate in the 2019 presidential election.

Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, APC state secretary said ‘’We are happy that PDP and its candidate have duly exercised their rights by going to court which is the most civilised way of contesting election results/

‘’As a nation, we must commend this administration for promoting rule of law, fair play, non interference and the objectivity of the judiciary.

”As obtained in developed democracies, we should now put the election behind us, cooperate with government and collectively contribute to national development,” the party said.

Musa Abubakar, a Damaturu resident, described the judgment as historic “giving the petitioners, respondents and the judiciary their rights and freedom as enshrined in the constitution.”