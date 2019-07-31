President Buhari with R-L: Dr Iyi Uwadiae Registrar WAEC, Olutise Adenipekun Head Nig. Nat. Office WAEC, Head Public Affairs WAEC Abiodun Aduloju and Zonal Coordinator WAEc Abuja Olufemi Oke as he receives Attestation and confirmation of result from West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) registrar in State House on 2nd Nov 2018

Mr Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, obtained a Cambridge University West African School Certificate with five credits.

Adewumi, made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Newsmen report that Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Newsmen report that the PDP and Abubakar, alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Buhari’, that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates testified to having obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.

