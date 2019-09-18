<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, commended the governors under the party’s platform for throwing their weight behind the decision of Atiku Abubakar to challenge the judgement of the presidential elections petitions tribunal.

Recall that Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the last general election, has approached the Supreme Court to reclaim his ‘mandate’ after the presidential election tribunal upheld the election of President Muhhamadu Buhari.

The youths, under the aegis of PDP South/South Youth Vanguard, noted that the governors’ position was the best decision at this point in time that PDP and Atiku were challenging the presidential election at the Supreme Court.

The PDP governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, had in a statement on Sunday said that the judgement stood justice on its head, and if not challenged at the apex court might constitute a hog in the wheel of “our developing democracy.”

The governors, which also said that they were hopeful that the Supreme Court would do justice to the case, had added that the judgment was nothing but a “wrong signals to our teeming youths and laying a faulty moral foundation for generations of Nigerians yet unborn.”

Commending the governors on Tuesday for standing behind the party and Atiku, the PDP youths, in a statement by its chairman, James Efe Akpofure said it was obvious that the governors were on the side of the people.

“For this singular action, the PDP governors have shown that they are behind the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”