<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike was yesterday berated for Congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the presidential election tribunal.

The PDP youths under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard also took Wike to the cleaner for describing the panel set up by the PDP to resolve the Minority leadership crisis in the House of Representatives as the most corrupt in the history of the party.

The governor had on Wednesday congratulated President Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, urging him to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings and also to work towards the unity of the country, as the country is divided.

Reacting to Wike’s position, PDP South South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, said that the governor is bitting more than what he can chew.

He said that the governor is not bigger than the party, adding, “how can the leadership of PDP said that the party is heading to Supreme Court and Wike, a member of the party is Congratulating the President, who benefitted from a faulting judicial system that has been gag by the executive.

“Wike should know that he’s not more than the party and such should stop intimidating the PDP. If he thinks because he was the one that brought the National Chairman he can do whatever he likes, he should have a rethink.

“The party cannot take a position on issues and he’s taking a contrary position by Congratulating the President the whole world said he manipulated the election that brought him on board.”

The youths noted that for him to have come up with an issue that has already been done with, specifically, the issue of the PDP minority leadership in the House of Representatives, it shows that the governor does not have respect for the party.

The youth vanguard, however, called on the party leadership to assert its authority and put the governor where he rightly belongs.

They also called on the Wike to show respect for the party and stop dragging the name of the PDP in the mud.