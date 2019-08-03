<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bauchi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Movement, (PDM) has withdrawn its petitions filed against the election of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir filed at the State governorship election tribunal.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Salihu Shuaibu, granted the withdrawal of the party’s petitions on Saturday at the Tribunal sitting in Bauchi.

While speaking with newsmen shortly after the hearing, Counsel to the PDM, Barrister Aliyu Lemu said that the withdraw of the petition followed the achievements recorded by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed led PDP administration even before the first 100 days.

Barrister Aliyu Lemu further said that after wider consultations with relevant stakeholders, members of the People’s Democratic Movement in the state decided to join hands with the administration in the state for positive development.

He also observed that, Governor Bala Mohammed has a good blueprint that will advance the state and improve the well being of the citizens.

Barrister Aliyu Lemu assured that the party would support and cooperate with the present administration for the speedy development of the state and for the success of the administration.

On his part, Counsel to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the tribunal, Barrister Ben Ubuchi, expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious at the end of the Tribunal’s sittings in the state in all the other cases.