<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 53rd petitioners’ witness, Sani Abdul, who appeared before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to testify at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, caused laughter in the courtroom while responding to cross-examination questions at the Wednesday’s proceedings.

Abdul said he was the collation agent for the PDP in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, during the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

PDP and Atiku are by their petition challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari ‎and the All Progressives Congress at the poll.

Under cross-examination by APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Abdul was asked how long he had been in politics.

Responding, the witness said, “I’m not into partisan politics”.

But asked which party he belonged to, he said, “PDP”.

Everyone in the courtroom, including members of the bench and the bar, burst into laughter following his response to the second leg of the question.

Asked, he said he neither listened to radio nor watched television.

Earlier, Abdul had said as the PDP’s Local Government collation agent, he received complaints of manipulation of votes, changing of results, and re-writing of results by Independent National Electoral Commission officials in connivance with security officials from different parts of the LG during the poll.

He, however, confirmed that he did not mention the names of those who perpetrated the irregularities in his statement on oath.

Fielding questions from Buhari’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the witness said he would be surprised if the petitioners did not complain of irregularities in their petition before the tribunal.

He also conceded that he voted during the election after he joined a queue.

He also confirmed that the queue was orderly.