<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship, National and States Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto State has ordered for supplementary elections in six polling units of Sokoto North II Constituency in the State Assembly.

Justice Peter Akhihiero gave order in his judgement on Monday in the petition by Alhaji Hussaini Faru, who is challenging the election of incumbent member, Alhaji Ibrahim Sarki.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sarki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of 2019 election to the seat and dissatisfied with the decision, Faru of All Progressive Congress (APC) approached the tribunal.

Justice Akhihiero held that the declaration of Sarki by INEC was premature and undue as some polling units results were cancelled.

He said that the respondents have failed to defend the action raised in the petition beyond doubt.

Akhihiero also ordered for the withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to Sarki by INEC.

The petitioner had argued that INEC should have not declared Sarki as the winner, without conducting supplementary elections in the affected polling units.

He also urged the Tribunal to declare the election as inconclusive.

Newsmen report that the tribunal also dismissed the petition of Alhaji Garba Gidan Hamma, who is challenging the election of Alhaji Abdullahi Silame, member representing Illela Federal Constituency.

Hamma contested the 2019 election under the umbrella of the PDP, while Silame won under the platform of the APC.

Also, the tribunal dismissed the petition of the immediate past House Leader, Alhaji Garba Bello-Yabo (PDP), who is challenging the election of Alhaji Shehu Shamaki (APC), the incumbent State Assembly member representing Yabo Constituency.