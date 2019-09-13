<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has ordered rerun election across seven electoral wards of Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, over illegal cancellation of results.

Justice Weli Chechey, the chairman of Panel 2 of the tribunal, gave the order while delivering judgement yesterday on the petition filed by Haruna Kigbu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 general election challenging the victory of Dahiru Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Justice Chechey, the cancellation of the results in 24 polling units of Agyaragu Tofa Electoral Ward of Lafia Local Government Area (LGA) by the LGA collation officer was illegal.