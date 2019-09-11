<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the tribunal confirming him as the duly elected President in the February 23 election.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, called on all democrats to support Buhari’s government.

He described the tribunal verdict for Mr President as the divine mandate of God and endorsement of the people till 2023 to keep leading the country.

“It is victory for Nigerians and democracy. It shows that while minority would always have their say, the majority would always have their way”, he said after the tribunal dismissed the case brought by the former vice president and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

“I am very proud of the Judiciary. The have again, for the umpteenth time demonstrated exemplary candour, courage and integrity for which modern democracies thrive,” the statement issued by Gov Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said.

While urging the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to accept the verdict as the voice of the people.