The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abia State has nullified the election of Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu.
Until the annulment, Kalu was the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly.
The tribunal also ordered a rerun election for the Abia North Senatorial District.
Kalu was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress and was inaugurated as federal lawmaker for the 9th National Assembly.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]