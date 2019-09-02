<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo has nullified the election of Mr. Bamidele Salam, who represents Ede Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal cancelled elections in some units across four local government areas as a result of over-voting and also ordered a rerun in the units.

In the same vein, the Tribunal has declared the State Assembly Election for Obokun State Constituency inconclusive.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the victory of the PDP candidate, Adewumi Adeyemi in the election.

The panel said the petitioner established over voting in four units and cancelled elections in those units and subsequently declared the results of the poll inconclusive and ordered rerun in the units.

The panel, however, upheld the election of Mulikat Abiola of APC, who was returned as the lawmaker representing Ifelodun State Constituency.

The panel said the petitioner, Hazzim Abioye of PDP failed to prove allegations that the respondent did not resign her appointment in Michael Opara University, Umudike, before contesting the poll.