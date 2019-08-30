<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi State has nullified the election of Abdulkadir Umar Sarki, the member representing Katagum Federal Constituency.

Ibrahim Mohammed Baba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier filed a petition challenging the declaration and eligibility of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) candidate as the winner in the last NASS election.

The three-man panel presided by the chairman, Justice Bello M. Tukur, in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, nullified the election of the NASS member on grounds that the elections ought to have been declared inconclusive as there were cancellation of results in seven polling units wherein the number of total registered voters exceeded the margin of lead between the candidate returned as elected and the runner up.

The tribunal further ordered a rerun election and withdrawal of the certificate of return issued the member earlier returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner.

When contacted on the development, counsel to the petitioner, Abdulkarim A. Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction in the judgment.