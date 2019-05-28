<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship election tribunal held its inaugural seating in Cross River State on Monday and conducted pre-hearing on two conflicting petitions from members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The two contenders to the governorship ticket of the party are Senator John Owan-Enoh who had his name confirmed by INEC as the authentic candidate of the party and the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, who is claiming to be the rightful APC candidate despite not resigning his appointment 30 days to the elections as constitutionally required.

At the inaugural sitting, chairman of the three-man panel led by Justice Josiah Majebi was silent over the conflicting petitions but warned journalists and litigants against the distortion of information on the actions and decisions of the tribunal or face the wrath of God.