The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of hidden agenda over its claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced servers used during the 2019 presidential election.

It said PDP was desperatly creating excuse for the defeat of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a joint statement issued at the weekend by Niyi Akinsiju, its Chairman, and Cassidy Madueke, its Secretary, the BMO said PDP’s claim was an attempt to deny its purported criminal act of hacking the electoral umpire’s servers to get false election results.

The statement reads: “We have for several weeks now been assailed by PDP’s boldfaced admission of a criminal act of hacking, which it later sought to water down with claims that it got its information from a whistle-blower.

“But ever since the initial attempt to give credibility to the fake result failed, the PDP is now keen on giving the impression that INEC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration had been working on erasing what it claimed were the authentic result from the server.

“This is a gambit aimed at creating chaos and paving the way for public disorder when its petition, which was built on quicksand of fake result, finally collapses at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

“INEC had, as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the electoral (amendment) bill containing the provision for the transmission of results, made it clear that it was putting its earlier plan on hold.

“So for the PDP that was the ruling party for 16 years to claim that a handful of faceless presiding officers transmitted results from their polling units is nothing but a continuation of the party’s serial tales by moonlight which began in the run-up to the presidential election.

“Its leaders now want to extend this narrative with another cock and bull story on replacement of INEC servers which they hope their supporters would leverage to cause public disorder.

“The truth lies in the real INEC’s result which shows that the majority of registered Nigerians voters gave President Buhari a resounding victory over PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.”