



The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has granted access to President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, All Progressives Congress, to inspect the materials used for the conduct of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The access was granted by the Tribunal on Thursday.

It is for Buhari and the APC to carry out inspection of the electoral materials used for the election and obtain the Certified True Copies of the documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Buhari and the APC, through their lawyers, moved their separate ex parte motions before the three-man bench.