The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Port Harcourt has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Democratic Party, ADP, and its 2019 governorship candidate, Victor Fingesi, seeking to cancel the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 Rivers state governorship election.

Tribunal Chairman Justice Kingsley Ojiako, in a judgement that lasted nearly fours, said the petitioners failed woefully to substantiate allegations that Governor Wike was not duly elected in the said election, that the exercise was marred by widespread violence and sharp practices.

The tribunal also awarded cost of N300,000 against the petitioners to be paid to each of the respondents in the case, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Wike.

The tribunal will shortly deliver another judgement on the petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its Rivers Governorship Candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, also seeking nullification of Governor Wike’s victory in the same election.