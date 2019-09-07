<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Omotoso, against Musiliudeen Akinremi of the All Progressive Congress and two other serving lawmakers.

Aside Akinremi, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe also of the APC from Oluyole constituency won, alongside a PDP lawmaker from Ido/Ibarapa East, Oluyemi Taiwo.

In upholding Akinremi’s victory as the winner of Ibadan North federal constituency election held in February this year, the judges who were unanimous in their decision in favour of the lawmaker, and awarded N150, 000 cost against Omotoso.

Delivering judgment in favour of Akinremi, the three-man panel of the tribunal which has Justice Anthony Akpovi as Chairman, Justice Sambo Daka and Justice Chinyere Ani as members unanimously said Omotoso’s petition lacked merit.