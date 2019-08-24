<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship and National Assembly Tribunal sitting in Kaduna on Saturday threw out the petition by Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), challenging the declaration of Uba Sani as duly elected in the February senatorial election for Kaduna Central.

Delivering the judgment, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.H Suleiman, said the petitioner could not sustain his petition as the evidence adduced were based on hearsay.

It will be recalled that about three days ago, the Tribunal had struck out a similar petition against Uba Sani by ex-Senator Shehu Sani for lack of merit.

The Tribunal chairman held that the PDP Candidate failed to prove any of his allegations of Corrupt Practices, Over voting and election violence.

But reacting to the judgement, Alhaji Usman Lawal said his team would study the judgment before taking the next step.

“We are today more convinced of the beauty of democracy which provides judicial avenues for seeking redress. As thoroughbred democrats, we never doubt the impartiality of the judiciary even though as humans, judges too, do have their individual set of biases.

”The justice system involves several steps and we shall explore all available windows to the final stage, ” he said in a statement signed by his Media consultant, Abdulazeez Sulaiman.