The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has denied People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s request for more time to conclude their case.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba, ruled that the tribunal will continue with proceedings till later in the day to enable the petitioners to conclude their case.

Chris Uche, PDP’s lawyer, asked for more time from the tribunal to conclude defence’s case. The tribunal granted the PDP 10 days to conclude its case which lapses on Friday.

Uche is requesting for more time so that the tribunal can have time to treat the documents he presented today.

The documents include Expert Report of INEC’s Electoral Information Systems as revealed by Whistle Blowers Website, Downloaded documents from the website, Certificate of Compliance and Executive Summary for the 11 states under review.

The lawyers to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, however, objected to the admissibility of the documents with a promise to give reasons for their objection in their final address.

Garba noted their objections but admitted the documents as exhibits.

PDP called its 59th witness, David Njoga, an ICT expert from Kenya who claims to have obtained data from INEC server.

Under cross-examination, lawyers to President Buhari and the APC disagreed with the witness on the ground that the website where the witness obtained his data does not belong to INEC.

The PDP also tendered Forms EC8 a and EC8 B which are result sheets from seven local government areas in Kano State.

Lawyers to INEC, President Buhari, and the APC objected to the admissibility of the documents.

The chairman of the tribunal, however, admitted the documents as exhibits having noted the objection of the respondents.