Witnesses of Atiku Abubakar, 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

This was disclosed in a post by the PDP on its verified Twitter page on Friday.

According to the main opposition, the witnesses attacked were meant to testify at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for the PDP Friday.

Following the attack, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned hearing on the PDP and Atiku /Obi Petition to Monday, the 15th of July 2019.

The post reads: “Breaking News: PDP and Atiku/Peter Obi’s witnesses attacked by unknown gunmen.

“Information reaching us is to the effect that, witnesses that were supposed to testify at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for the PDP today were attacked by unknown gunmen.

“Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, the lead counsel for the PDP and Atiku/Obi at the Tribunal informed the court that the witnesses were attacked on their way from their various destinations as they were coming to the court to testify against the fraud in the last February 23, 2019 elections

“In view of the above information, the Trial Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba has adjourned hearing on the PDP and Atiku /Peter Obi Petition to Monday, the 15th of July 2019.”