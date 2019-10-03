<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, dismissed the petition challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for lacking in merit.

Justice Bawale Abdullahi led three-man tribunal held that the petitioner, Ahmed Aliyu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) failed to prove allegations faulting the conduct and credibility of the election.

The tribunal in its judgment affirmed the declaration of Tambuwal as winner of the election held on March 9.

The tribunal held that since the result declared by INEC enjoyed a presumption of regularity, the burden was on the petitioner to prove otherwise.

Before arriving at its final decision, the tribunal discarded some of the documentary evidence tendered by the petitioner on the grounds that they were not properly certified.

It equally noted that whereas some of the witnesses made their written statements in Hausa language, the petitioner only tendered the version that was translated into English, in evidence.

Aside from his contention that the election was marred by irregularities, the petitioner told the tribunal that Tambuwal did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast to be declared winner.

INEC, through its lawyer, Mr Alhassan Umar (SAN) urged the tribunal to uphold the outcome of the election and declare Tambuwal as having won the election.

In his judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abdullahi held that the petitioner was unable to prove any of his allegations.

Justice Abdullahi held that testimonies of most witnesses were based on hearsay evidence. The tribunal held that witnesses brought by the petitioner failed to establish cases of over- voting and substantial non compliance with Electoral Act, 2011.

The judge said the APC candidate, failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on him by law, and that his petition was dismissed.

Justices E.N. Anyadike and Kadi M.A. Oniye, who were the other members of the panel agreed with the lead judge on the verdict.

Sokoto State governorship election was declared inconclusive after 75, 403 votes were cancelled, a figure higher than the 3, 413 votes margin that Governor Tambuwal led the other candidates with.

A re-run poll that was conducted on March 23, saw Tambuwal emerging victorious with a slim margin of 342 votes.