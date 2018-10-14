



A new generation party in Nigeria, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has faulted President Mohammadu Buhari over his administration’s recent travel ban policy on some Nigerians, a step that has been generating bitter reactions from every quarters of the nation.

The presidency on Saturday 13th of October, 2018, in a circulated statement by one of the presidential spokespersons, Garba Shehu, in what he called part of the implementation of Executive Order Number 6, announced the placement of 50 undisclosed high-profile Nigerians on travelling restrictions, including those whose assets, valued at N50 million and above are subjects of corruption investigation and litigation.

Reacting yo this development, ANN in a brief release by its spokesman, Akinloye Oyeniyi, the party said the constitution already safeguards every Nigerian citizens the right to go everywhere on earth and no executive order without a valid order by a court of competent jurisdiction premised upon case laws or legislations enacted by the National Assembly or state parliaments can undo that.

“It is unfortunate the outgoing President Buhari is yet to change from his trademark dictatorial ways of doing things but more worrisome this is coming from a president presiding over Nigeria- the nation which supposed to be the torchbearer for entire Africa.

Going further, Oyeniyi, said ‘”We know the president is jittery seeing the groundswell of opposition developed against his unpopular administration by Nigerians home and abroad, but Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution as amended legally guarantees the right to freedom of movement to all Nigerians and this right can only be tampered with by established laws as enshrined in the Section 45 of the same constitution and not by any draconian executive order targeted at political opponents by a president that is scared of electoral defeat.”

‘Thus the outgoing president does not have any power whatsoever either conferred on him or derived from his position to so deprive any Nigerian of his or her right to go anywhere including abroad unless through a law made by the State prescribing such procedure for depriving such citizen and that such deprivation is effected strictly in accordance with a valid order of court of competent jurisdiction premised upon such laws.”, the spokesman said.