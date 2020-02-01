<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Peter Obi, has said that the visa ban slammed on Nigeria by the United States was a consequence of a failing government.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, had on Friday imposed a visa ban on Nigeria and five other countries

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, is expected to take effect on February 22.

Reacting, Obi on his Twitter page on Friday stated that the ban could send wrong signals to prospective investors.

He said, “The U.S Visa ban on #Nigeria was avoidable. It is a consequence of the failings of the @MBuhari government.





“ It is capable of sending wrong signals to prospective investors. I hope that the administration will work towards righting the wrongs to get the ban lifted.”

Meanwhile, Buhari on Saturday set a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address U.S. requirements relating to the travel ban on Nigeria.

According to him, the committee would work with the U.S. Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to implement all necessary updates.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies, especially on matters of global security,” he added.