Tonye Princewill: Nigerian youths only interested in being followers

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and former governorship candidate, Prince Tonye Princewill, has regretted that Nigerian youths have never taken positive steps towards taking over the leadership role in the country.

Princewill, who stated this while speaking on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt, said the majority of the youths did want to lead, but to follow.

“I see myself as a young man who should be guiding other young people. I say it today that our youths generally are a bit of a disgrace and I say it with all intents and purposes because all they want to do is follow, they don’t want to lead.

“They never want to lead. Why don’t they want to lead? Because they can’t feed themselves. Why can’t they feed themselves? Because they don’t have the resources. Why don’t they have the resources? Because they lack courage.”

Princewill said that it was high time the youths summoned up the courage to take over the leadership of the country, pointing out that the mantle of leadership would surely fall on them when the present crop of leaders exit the scene.