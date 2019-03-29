<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Tonye Cole on Friday called for fresh a governorship election.

He said many controversies have trailed the March 9 exercise, urging the umpire to organise a corrective poll.

Affirming the lack of confidence in the system by the two major parties involved in the contest, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Action Congress (AAC), he said any result emerging from the March 9 will not be acceptable to the losing party.

Cole was silent on what will be his own involvement in a fresh election in his statement titled: “A plea for righteous intervention in Rivers State.”

Noting the mutual suspicion between the two parties and the acrimony triggered by the contest, Cole pleaded for a fresh start under heavy security to guarantee the will of the people.

He said: “If there is one thing that I am certain of, it is that the entire election of March 9th is totally and completely compromised from head to toe. There are no results that would be announced today that would reflect the will of the people in any form or manner.

“There are just as many people who do not trust and will not accept an election that delivers PDP today because of the belief that the umpire has granted unfettered access to the result sheets and a yeoman’s job has been done on the collated results that is guaranteed to withstand any scrutiny through the Election Tribunals or any court of law thereafter just as there are as many people who will not accept a result that delivers the AAC because of the belief that the election day results were structured to favour them by the direct involvement of the military as insinuated by the PDP.

“INEC must therefore declare the entire elections of March 9th null and void and set out a new date for fresh elections.

“This time around, there are no distractions left and every eye is upon Rivers State now. The violent elements can be caged and neutralized so they are ineffective on the day of election. We have seen this happen.

“The people can come out to vote without the fear of intimidation and harassment. We know this is possible.

“The electoral officials can carry out their duties without compromise or fear of terror. We know this is achievable.

Cole added: “The security agencies can provide the environment that enables them operate professionally and efficiently without fear of being shot at or killed in the line of duty.

“We know this is desirable. The party agents and politicians can carry out their duties without the fear of being killed or maimed for their affiliations. We know this is progress.

“This is a clarion call to the good men out there to conduct fresh elections in Rivers State where the entire focus of the world at large is upon our activities and us.

“Let us give this land and its people something to cherish and be proud of, a solid foundation to build upon; a democratically elected government that is chosen by her people, freely and fairly, whether or not the chosen candidate is one who just entered politics yesterday or a veteran. Let us allow the people to choose and let their voice be heard loudly and respected completely.”