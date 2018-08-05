Hon. Tony Nwulu, the federal lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency of Lagos State, has explained that he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the United Progressive Party (UPP), as a result of irreconcilable conflicts in the party and in accordance with section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

This justification was contained in a letter to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara from Nwulu who rose to prominence following his sponsorship of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill, which has since been signed into law.

Nwulu’s defection is one of political surprises that continue to emerge ahead of the 2019 general elections. He is projected as one of the favourites for the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

Reacting to the news of Hon. Nwulu’s defection, an Abuja-based political analyst, and indigene of Imo state, Mr. Sunday Okoroafor, said, “Nwulu has become a political star and a symbol of hope for political leadership to youths across the country, especially in the South-east and Imo State, in particular. He is a political asset to any party and a major loss to the party he quits.”

Unlike the previous elections where the race was between All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP, the UPP has emerged as a strong third strong force, owing largely to Nwulu’s over youths in the country, especially in Imo State. His acceptance among the youths was recently demonstrated when youths of the 27 local governments of Imo State unanimously adopted him as their governorship candidate.

Recently, Nwulu reportedly initiated moves that will lead to huge inflow of direct investment from Europe to the state, following his visit to Brussels, Belgium at the invitation of the European Union Parliament.

The Parliament was impressed with the signing into law of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run-Act, a bill initiated by Nwulu on the floor of the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker engaged some European countries on the need to invest in Imo State, where he has been endorsed by thousands of youths to take over the leadership of the state in 2019.

Some of the EU parliamentarians who expressed a resolve to partner with Nwulu’s Imo State include, Mr. Santiago Fisas Ayxela from Spain.

Mr. Gerrad Quille, the Head Slovenia Investment Council, Mrs. Romana Tomc and Mrs. Maria Arena and Head Belgium International Trade Council.