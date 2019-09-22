<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information, on Sunday said there is no quarrel between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo adding that all is well within the Presidency.

Speaking in a chat with newsme, Momoh, one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the office of the Vice-President is not like that of a houseboy who can be removed anyhow.

“Why are people just giving the impression that the office of the Vice-President is like that of a houseboy who can be sent packing anyhow?”.

“The Vice-President and the President are together. They have never quarreled and there is no cause for them to quarrel” he said.