The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld argument by President Muhammadu Buhari that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain allegation of corrupt practices and voters’ inducement raised against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information, on Sunday said there is no quarrel between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo adding that all is well within the Presidency.

Speaking in a chat with newsme, Momoh, one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the office of the Vice-President is not like that of a houseboy who can be removed anyhow.

“Why are people just giving the impression that the office of the Vice-President is like that of a houseboy who can be sent packing anyhow?”.

“The Vice-President and the President are together. They have never quarreled and there is no cause for them to quarrel” he said.

