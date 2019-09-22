Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information, on Sunday said there is no quarrel between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo adding that all is well within the Presidency.
Speaking in a chat with newsme, Momoh, one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the office of the Vice-President is not like that of a houseboy who can be removed anyhow.
“Why are people just giving the impression that the office of the Vice-President is like that of a houseboy who can be sent packing anyhow?”.
“The Vice-President and the President are together. They have never quarreled and there is no cause for them to quarrel” he said.
