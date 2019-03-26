<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As the jostling for the leadership of the ninth National Assembly continues, a former commissioner for information in Kogi state and a member of President Muhammadu Buhari Re-election campaign council, Dr Tom Ohikere, has disclosed that President Buhari and all structures within the All Progressive Congress (APC) are determined to see that all key and important positions in the legislative chambers are ceded to members of the party in a bid to ensure harmonious Executive-Legislative working relationship, as opposed to what transpired in the eighth national assembly.

Ohikere made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja Tuesady.

He said, any attempt by the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to foist their own design on the national assembly will not work.

His words: “we know about the scheming by the PDP to be a deciding voice in the distribution of important positions both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives. But I must say, it won’t be possible because this time around our party has a clear majority and does not have the treacherous characters of Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara.

“There have been meetings between key organs of the party and elected representatives on the platform of the APC. President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party are determined not to repeat the mistakes of 2015 that lead to the emergence of Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dogara and co.

“In this new dispensation, the President and the leadership of the party know what is at stake, we have learnt from experience of the last four years. We know the nuisance that the out-going principals of the national assembly constituted against the progressive agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC. We can recall the legislative fiasco under the incumbent leaders of the national Assembly. The persistent and flagrant delay in passing the annual budget.

“This is the President’s last term in office and perhaps his last political showing, so he wants the right ambience to push through progressive policies and leave a lasting legacy for posterity.