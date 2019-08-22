<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Still on the incident in Germany involving Sen Ike Ekweremadu and IPOB members, a Pro-Umahi group in the United Kingdom (UK), Divine Mandate International (DMI), says it won’t tolerate any act of intimidation on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State or any other Igbo leaders by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the UK.

The warning came on the heels of the last weekend attack on Senator Ike Ekweremmadu in Nuremberg, Germany by members of IPOB and further threats by the same group to attack South-East Governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere they are seen abroad.

This was contained in a letter to Governor David Umahi by the group jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr Nick Nwokporo Chairman, the Secretary, Dr Francis Kalu, and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Bartholomew Aleke; a copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The group strongly condemned IPOB for attacking Ekweremadu, describing their action as shameful, barbaric and disgraceful.

While reiterating their unalloyed supposed and faith in Governor Umahi and other Igbo leaders, they challenged IPOB to dare make real their threats.

DMI promised to cooperate with UK authorities, Ohanaeze UK and other affiliate organizations to ensure that the miscreants and their supporters anywhere, face the full weight of the law.

The letter read: “We the entire members of DMI, UK totally condemn and repudiate in its entirety the shameful attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB group in Germany.

“We also challenge the threat to our Igbo Leaders as posted by the group and their sponsors.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate our unalloyed support and faith in you and other Igbo leaders. The actions of IPOB are barbaric, disgraceful and uninformed.

“We will cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure that the miscreants and their supporters anywhere, face the full weight of the law.

“Additionally, we are working with our UK authorities and Ohaneze UK and it’s affiliate organisations to weed out such actions. The UK can never be Germany.

“Your Excellency, Sir, we will not tolerate any intimidation on you or any other IGBO leaders when visiting the UK or wherever. Neither will we ignore any threats to your safety when visiting the UK.

“Please continue your good works and be rest assured of our continued support. May your good heart not be poisoned by threats from people of no standing,” it reads.