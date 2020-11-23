Tokunbo Abiru, APC’s candidate for the Lagos East bye-election, has said that quality representation at the National Assembly is an antidote to diverse national development and security challenges.

Abiru, a former Executive Director of First Bank Plc and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, added that the mirage of challenges, especially those arising recently from the contraction of the national economy, well-directed legislative interventions can prevent it from nosediving.

He discussed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with residents of Isheri Community (ISECOM), in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos.

Also at the meeting were Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye; the APC Vice Chairman (Lagos East), Chief Kaoli Olusanya and the APC candidate for House of Assembly, Kosofe II bye-election, Mr Femi Saheed, among others.

According to Abiru, Lagos-East was critical to the economic development expected in Lagos and should be represented by someone that was previously saddled with the responsibility and delivered on the task.

The candidate argued that the challenges that have affected the country further showed that the electorate must vote for a tested candidate in the forthcoming bye-election.

”Nigeria “is undergoing a trying time. This nation is plagued with a turbulent economy, which contracted by 3.62% in the last quarter; police brutality, which culminated in #EndSARS protests; lopsided federal structure, which has fuelled agitation among ethnic nationalities; worsening insecurity, which has been a source of concern for all citizens nationwide and Water Resources Bill, which has been withdrawn.

He argued that these challenges “suggest that our country needs to be restructured to ensure equity and fairness. The upsurge of these challenges further shows that we need individuals of impeccable character, who can fairly and impartially represent our people in the National Assembly.





“Absolutely, it shows that we need men with decent pedigree and untainted integrity in strategic political offices with a view to bringing about desired changes we all need to meet our aspirations”, he added.

“I belong to the class of good citizens, who will not betray public trust if elected into any political office; who will never comprise people’s will for any pecuniary gains and who will not trade public interest for personal interest.”

The financial expert said his records often “speak for me in all places I have gone through whether in banks where I worked or in the Lagos State Government, where I once served as the Commissioner for Finance.

“In my years of service, I never compromised the interest of my employer; neither did I betray the trust of people whose resources were entrusted in my hand. But I worked with honesty, integrity and purpose in the interest of the people.

“As a result, I have been honoured and recognised in different places globally for my humble contribution. In this same spirit, I will serve the people of Lagos East if eventually elected on December 5”.

However, he commended the residents for resolving to contribute their quota towards the construction of the mini-water works and other activities that could bring desired development to their estates.

Also at the meeting, the Vice-Chairman of ISECOM, Mr Gbenga Osobu, acknowledged the pedigree of the APC candidates for the forthcoming bye-election but appealed that the candidate should facilitate state government intervention projects for the community.

Osobu listed the challenges confronting the community, stating that the residents have embarked on several projects and that what was needed was a push from the government to fast-track completion.