Electronic transfer of results nationwide will eliminate Greek votes in the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, Coordinator, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Delta State in his acceptance speech after emerging as the TMG Coordinator, Delta State Chapter.

Pastor Egedegbe said that one beautiful thing about the electronic transfer of results was that, “magic/German votes will no longer be the norm as our people shall gladly vote and their votes counted.”

He said that with the new Electoral Act particularly the electronic transmission of results, although yet to have the President’s assent, the development spells a good omen for their drive to 2023 general elections.

According to Pastor Egedegbe, “with the electronic transmission of results, all is set for the political parties to work hard and win elections creditably without the usual suspicions that characterized past ‘victories’ in the state at all levels of election.”

He added, “German and Greek votes’ has done untold harm to our electoral process, it has hampered the process of choosing our leaders genuinely and this time around, more than ever before, the Transition Monitoring Group(TMG)under my leadership in the state shall ensure that we use the instrumentalities of the law to achieve our desire of credible and generally accepted election results”.

Pastor Egedegbe spoke further, “on no account shall we condescend to the old ways but ensure that we get the best from our political parties and political gladiators.”

The Delta State Chapter Coordinator of TMG who is also the Executive Director of the Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative (VREI), called on the Delta State electorates to stand firm on their choice of who rules them and eschew money politics, adding that “vote buyers and sellers shall go to jail.”

Pastor Egedegbe further added, “with our election and inauguration, a new vista has been opened in the annals of electioneering campaign as the TMG will monitor the activities of all the dramatis personae from start to finish with the aim of sanitizing our electoral processes i.e. pre-election, election and post-election processes across the state going forward.

He added, “more than ever before, we shall engage all the segments of our election process and governance to ensure sanity. We shall extract the confidence and commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), ensure we work together to build a new and virile nation.”

Pastor Egedegbe promised on behalf of others in the team that his administration shall work with the citizens and the law enforcement agencies to reposition and reset the mind of the people for a more credible and peaceful process.

He noted, “the government in Delta State shall be our partner in progress when and where necessary and we shall do our best to achieve the best. TMG has the onerous task of bringing to bear on our political minds the need to be our brothers’ keepers. We are first and foremost Deltans before becoming members of political parties therefore, in all we do and say, we must consider the bond of one people, one destiny under God “

Others who emerge winners at the peaceful election and inauguration of the Delta State Coordinating Committee of the TMG are, Comrade Chucks Okpunor, (Deputy Coordinator, Delta North), Mr Fred Nohwo, (Deputy Coordinator, Delta Central.)and Chief Monday Itoghor, (Deputy Coordinator, Delta South.)