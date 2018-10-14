



The Muslim Congress has urged governors and politicians in Nigeria to shun bitter politics.

The organisation explained that bitter politics was one of the factors responsible for crisis and violence witnessed during elections.

The Muslim group said this while addressing the state of the nation on Saturday in Lagos.

Among the prominent issues addressed are minimum wage and Nigerian workers, Nigeria’s independence, fight against corruption, court’s affirmation of Executive Order 6, 2019 general elections, resignation by Kemi Adeosun, retirement benefits payment to Nigerian Airways pensioners, prioritising the poor in Nigeria’s financial inclusion, disappearance of retired Major General Idris Alkali, Ekiti House of Assembly and rule of law, and hijab crisis in Lagos State.

Secretary-General of the TMC, Alhaji Abdul Wasiu Bangbala, who represented the President of the organisation, Dr. Luqman AbdurRaheem, advised Nigeria policitians to emulate the political maturity of their counterparts in advanced countries.

It will be recalled that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State recently threatened not to attend the inauguration of the state’s Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Reacting to a question on why candidates who lost in recent elections fail to congratulate the winners, he said: “Polictics should be practised without bitterness. It is a call to serve. It is not about the expression of sadness or bitterness. They should emulate leaders in the advanced world and advance towards a common goal. It is becoming bitterness to shun the inauguration of your opponent. You should congratulate whoever emerges and be ready to work.

“It is important that those who lost and won to work as one because their fight will bounce back on the citizen. They need to share and extend experiences for the good of the citizens.”

On minimum wage, he said: “Nigeria workers definitely deserve a rise in their take-home having been on the receiving end for so long in our chequered history. The long-suffering workers deserve every comfort they can get in order to live a more comfortable and less-stressful life. It is unfair not to increase the minimum wage, workers are suffering.”

On hijab controversy, he noted: “It should not be that until the supreme court pronounces on the validity of the hijab that Muslim girls and women will have the freedom to wear the hijab at places of work and schools. The fact that Appeal Court of Nigeria has affirmed the validity of this covering is enough to deter any bigot from undue interference on Muslim women and girls. We unequivocally state that Muslima will no longer treat with kid gloves cases of molestation or psychological intimidation or suppression of Muslim women and girls owing from their choice of the hijab.”

The TMC Assistant General Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Salman, also expressed worry over the increasing out-of-school-children in Nigeria.

This, he said, could be reduced through the implementation of free education policy in Nigeria.

“We share the concern of out-of-school children. It is a disturbing trend. We need to revive free education of some past leaders. We advocate a review of free education,” he added.

Asked to rate the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in office, Waali TMC in Osun State, Dr. Ogunkoya Ibrahim, replied: “TMC as you know is not a political organisation. 2019 is between the President and his performance. We will continue to enlighten the public on how best to compare and contrast between the 19 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three and half year of All Progressives Congress (APC). We leave the rating for the entire voters to determine whether they want to go back to the past or continue with the President.”