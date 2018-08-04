The new Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Ugba, has said that the Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, is yet to be served an impeachment notice, adding that the eight lawmakers cannot give impeachment notice and thereafter seek for signatures for impeachment.

Ugba, who said this while speaking with journalists in Lagos, at the 2018 Conference of Speakers hosted by the Lagos State House of Assembly, in Lagos, stressed that the eight lawmakers did not follow the due process of serving the Governor the impeachment notice.

According to him, “The eight members in Benue State did not give the Governor impeachment notice, they said they are looking for signatures to impeach. You cannot give impeachment notice before seeking for signatures of members for Governor’s impeachment”, he reiterated.

He added that there was no plan to impeach the governor, adding that the police had been giving court order to vacate the assembly complex for the lawmakers to perform their legislative duties.

Ugba expressed confidence in leading the Assembly despite the crisis in the state, debunking the allegation against the Governor on the payment of N20million to a Boko Haram suspect.

He said that the security apparatus at the IDPs camp have been withdrawn and that herdsmen have started coming back into Benue State.

His words: “Benue has once again demonstrated that democracy is for the people. On the 24th of July to be precise, 22 members came together to say they are tired of what the previous speaker was doing and now they made me the speaker of Benue State House of Assembly.

“When I came to Lagos yesterday I was not initially allowed to participate in the speakers conference but the speakers rose that I have to attend because it is not the conference of Speakers that determines who is the speaker of the House. So, I was allowed because the conference is not about partisan but coming together as a family to promote the unity of this country.”