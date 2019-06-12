<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Bayelsa Governor Timipre Sylva on Wednesday described June 12, 2019 Democracy Day as a moment of deep significance in Nigeria’s history.

Sylva, who made this known in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Julius Bokoru, averred that Nigeria has made significant progress over the years in spite of the daunting challenges.

The former governor, therefore, urged the 9th National Assembly members from Bayelsa to be true representatives of not just their respective constituencies, but of all Bayelsa people.

“Nigeria’s democracy, though still fledgling, has been hard fought and steep to come by.

“It has come at the wake of sacrifices from patriots, extraordinary selflessness from statesmen and above all, unflinching resolve in Nigerians to yearn and strive for a country tall and brave in justice, equity and fairness

“Our democracy has been tested, it has survived the few cynics within us, it has survived a civil war, it has survived years of governmental ambiguity and it has reached this moment, it’s flashiest moment, which stretches uninterrupted from 1999.

“Nothing explains better the collective will of Nigerians for freedom and equality and a voice for every single person,” Sylva stated.

Sylva, who is the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, also applauded President Buhari’s democratic ideals, saying that Nigeria’s democracy had been protected, deepened, and fast-tracked during the life of the Buhari-led administration.

He added that with the progress so far made, Nigerians could rest assured of a bright democratic future for the country.

The former governor advised the newly sworn in national assembly members from Bayelsa in a post-inauguration dinner in Abuja to be worthy ambassadors of the state.

“The victory and swearing in of Senator Degi-Eremienyo of Bayelsa East Senatorial zone, Hon Preye Oseke of the Southern Ijaw Federal constituency and Hon Israel Sunny-Goli of the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency is a testament that Bayelsans are ready to create their own futures.

“It is a testament that the sun will soon shine on Bayelsa and the days of ineptitude, insincerity and mental sterility in government offices is about to come to an end.

“Bayelsa State will grow, against the wishes of those whose financial and otherwise survival depends on its stagnation.

“We are optimistic that Nigeria’s democracy is heading to the A-list of world democracies,” Sylva stated.