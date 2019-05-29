<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party not to over celebrate “a stolen mandate.”

In a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja, Frank argued that majority of real voters never gave their mandate to the APC’s presidential candidate during the last presidential election, insisting that: “until the Supreme Court decides the true winner between Buhari and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the inauguration of Buhari for a second term remains illegal.”

According to the statement, “May 29 would have been a day of joy but Nigerians are mourning because of a government that has forced itself on them. However we remain hopeful that the judiciary would restore our stolen mandate.”

While appraising the APC’s government under Buhari, Frank said: “Most Nigerians who brought him to power in 2015 are now regretting doing so in the first place. Despite all the heavy propaganda his government has embarked on, the promise to end insurgency is still a mirage.

“Under his administration, not only that Boko Haram insurgents are still active, kidnapping and banditry that were no threat have compounded the country’s woes. The so-called anti-corruption war of his government only succeeded in victimising Nigerians in the opposition in the last four years.

“No official in this government can boldly say what the recovered amounts are being utilised but Nigerians know they are being re-looted. On the economic front, this administration is notorious for amassing loans. Unemployment is at record-breaking levels, while small and big businesses have collapsed without any remedy even as corruption at the state level has been subsidised on several occasions in the name of bailouts and Paris Club refunds,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, he also charged President Buhari to stop the blame game and face reality for once, urging him to apologise to Nigerians for leading a calamitous regime of pain and penury.

“Blame your lethargy, flip-flops and incompetence for your failure, not Saraki and Dogara. It was you the people elected as president to exercise executive powers not Saraki and Dogara whose duties are to supervise the passage of legislations.

“Any leader who completely abdicates responsibility for his action or inaction cannot by any stretch of imagination be said to be a good leader. If at the twilight of a four year tenure Mr. President is shopping for new scapegoats, at what point would he realise that it was under his government that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world?

“How many jobs has this administration created for our teaming unemployed youths?

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians got a man whose archaic policies and personal ineptitude led a once thriving economy into a tail spin and perpetual downward slide.

“It is further regrettable that Buhari who claims to be a man of integrity has failed all integrity indicators in leadership and personal character of being true to self.

“Only last week, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) alerted Nigerians that it would soon resume its suspended strike following the refusal of the Buhari-led administration to honour the agreement it reached with the union early this year,” the statement read.