Timi Frank, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, to stop denigrating Christians in the country.

Frank in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, advised the CAN president to face his priestly duties instead of using his sacred office to allegedly aid and abet corruption.

He said it was a mortal sin for the CAN head to portray the highly revered Christian body in the country as being pro-corruption through his recent comments.

Ayokunle had on Friday, visited the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, and later spoke with reporters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where he met with top members of CAN.

He declared that Osinbajo was innocent of the N90 billion allegations against him and vowed to mobilise Christians against any act to destroy the works of the vice president.

According to Frank, “As a Christian, I am ashamed of the attitude and character of this present CAN president in the person of Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

“CAN in its original form represents the body of Christ and Ayokunle ought to have known that it owes the citizenry or at least God, an obligation to win souls, be good ambassadors of the church and crusade for good governance.

“As a supposed shepherd of the nation’s Christian body, if two of your sheep have a misunderstanding, I think you ought to have heard from both parties before taking a position,” he said.

Frank, however, asked Osinbajo to steer clear of the CAN President and his band, alleging that they were only out to benefit from his predicament.