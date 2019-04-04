<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, on Thursday said the conduct of the 2019 general elections puts a question mark on President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity.

He said the huge number of petitions being filed before election petitions tribunals nationwide was an evidence of “a sham and badly conducted election in the history of Nigeria under the APC government.”

Frank said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said, “This election puts President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity into question, except he chooses the path of late President Musa Yar’Adua, who acknowledged that the election that brought him into office was characterised by fraud and apologised to Nigerians.

“When I raised the alarm over plans to militarise the just concluded elections, some people didn’t take it seriously, but Nigerians could see how a government expected to protect them unleashed its institutions on them as video evidence of ballot box snatching, intimidation of voters and massive manipulation of their votes were seen during the elections.

“While I wholeheartedly congratulate the opposition PDP candidates across the country who could not be rigged, especially in Rivers, Bauchi, Adamawa, Oyo, Imo and others, I strongly believe that the judiciary will do the needful in Kano, Nasarawa, Katsina among other states where the will of the people were obviously manipulated.

“I urge all the victorious PDP candidates to strongly determine to better the lot of their people who have reposed confidence in them by massively embarking on projects and policies which will have direct positive bearing on the lives of Nigerians.”

While calling on the PDP supporters to remain calm, Frank assured them that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will reclaim the mandate freely given during the presidential election.